Italian journalist makes sensational claim that a Serie A team has made direct contract with key Man City player

markgough96

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has sensationally claimed that Serie A side Napoli have reached out to Man City striker Sergio Agüero directly in a bid to sign the star, report AreaNapoli as relayed via Sport Witness.

There have been rumours in the Italian press for several months about Napoli's interest in Agüero. However, the Argentine's agent dismissed the talk as completely untrue. 

Now, Venerato has alleged that Napoli's director of football Cristiano Guintoli has spoken to Agüero and his brother directly, and not the player's agent. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

If this is true, it would likely cause a rift between Agüero and his representative. It is worth noting, though, that Venerato does not comment on Agüero's openness to the move - and there is still no indication that the striker wants to leave Manchester this summer. 

But Agüero does have fond memories of Naples - it was at the San Paolo Stadium that he scored his 178th goal for City on 1 November 2017, which made Agüero the record goalscorer in the club's history. 

-----

