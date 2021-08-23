Italian Media Provide Major Update On Bernardo Silva's Future Amid AC Milan Links

Reports from the Italian media have provided a major update on Bernardo Silva’s future, following the news of heavy interest from AC Milan for the Manchester City midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

The wantaway midfielder wants a fresh challenge at this stage of his career and has been linked with a departure all summer. Pep Guardiola openly admitted in a recent press conference that Silva wants to leave the club before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

The Portugal international wants to move closer to his family and is seeking a challenge in a country with a warmer climate. Naturally, La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were linked with the 27-year-old throughout the summer window, but any move has failed to materialise due to the poor financial conditions of those clubs.

In an interesting turn of events as per recently emerged reports from The Daily Star, AC Milan are said to be plotting a £45 million move for Silva, with the Serie A outfit eyeing a two-year loan deal worth £15 million before exercising the option of completing a permanent transfer for £30 million.

Backing up these reports from their English counterparts, Corriere dello Sport have now confirmed the rumours regarding Bernardo Silva and a move to AC Milan, stating that the reports are ‘not completely off’.

However, the Italian outlet have cautiously mentioned that the costs of the operation make it ‘very complicated’ for Milan to carry out the operation this summer.

It was reported that Manchester City would be willing to let go of Bernardo if they receive a suitable cash offer that matches the club's valuation of the playmaker. The Etihad club’s stance on the currently reported structure of the deal is not yet known.

However, it is widely believed that the Premier League Champions want cash upfront to facilitate their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, making a deal for Bernardo's exit complicated - with a lot of potential suitors unable to make a move for the midfielder as a result of their extremely weak financial positions at the moment.

Bernardo has four years left on his current deal, allowing Manchester City enough time to wait for an acceptable offer to part ways with their Portuguese star. With only a week left until the summer transfer window shuts, a big question mark remains over Bernardo Silva's future.

