"It’s time to say goodbye" - Midfielder confirms exit ahead of likely Manchester City move

Gremio's highly rated prospect Diego Rosa (18) has confirmed he is leaving the club on social media, ahead of a move to the City Football Group, reports HBVL as relayed by Sport Witness.

Writing on social media, the teenager said: “It’s time to say goodbye. Gratitude and huge affection for this club that welcomed me so much. I move on to new challenges, but my big thanks go to the institution, athletes and employees. Thank you Gremista fans, it was an honour."

HBVL say that the player has agreed a five-year deal with the City Football Group.

The move will initially see him join Belgian side Lommel S.K., before moving to another CFG side.

The ultimate aim, of course, is to have Rosa ready to challenge for a place in the Manchester City first-team.

The Brazil Under-20 international will join Lommel in January. The deal is worth €6m, but could rise as high as €23.5m.

This is because a clause in the deal means that City will pay an additional €4.5m for each season Rosa makes ten first-team appearances for them in a season, for a maximum of three seasons.

Gremio's willingness to accept a deal reliant on such bonuses perhaps reflects their faith in the youngster's ability to develop into a player capable of playing at the highest level.

