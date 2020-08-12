"I’ve always admired him.” - New Man City signing opens up on the reasons for joining the club

Manchester City's newest signing, Ferran Torres today spoke to the club in his first official interview since signing from Valencia.

On why he ultimately decided on City, Torres said: “My aim is to grow as a player, I have a lot of room for improvement and the fact of having Pep Guardiola was a big reason [why I joined Manchester City] too.”

He also discussed what attributes he can bring to club, highlighting two main personal strengths. "I'd say that I have more strength than speed. I also make good crosses, but above all I'd highlight my power and strength.”

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 20 year-old winger spoke about an in idol of his, a fellow former Valencia player who we all know as “El Mago”:

“When I started at Valencia he [Silva] was enjoying his best time at the club. He was always an inspiration and then, when he moved to Man City where he has been playing his best football, I’ve always admired him.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra