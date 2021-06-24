Jack Grealish Agents Believe They Have 'Green Light' For Man City Transfer - Formal Offer Set To Be Made After Euro 2020

The representatives of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish believe they now have an agreement in place which will allow their client to leave Villa Park - with Manchester City waiting on the sidelines.

The Premier League champions have long been linked with a move for the Aston Villa captain, and ever since reports of Bernardo Silva being unhappy with life in the north-west surfaced, those links have intensified.

Should the Portugal international find a route out of the Etihad Stadium this summer, the funding will almost certainly be in place for club officials to secure a suitable replacement, and Jack Grealish is likely to be at the very top of that shortlist.

The latest information to emerge from England this week provides Manchester City with what appears to be a very welcome boost in their hopes of signing the Premier League star in the coming months.

According to the information of Duncan Wright in an exclusive report for the Sun, Jack Grealish's representatives now believe that they have an agreement in place with Aston Villa which would allow him to leave the club this summer.

While the player is searching for a route into Champions League football, Manchester City have been admiring the player and it is claimed that the Premier League champions have 'delayed' any official offer while the player is competing at the ongoing European Championships with England.

However, according to Wright, Txiki Begiristain and the various other relevant officials at the Etihad Stadium are expected to make a move next month in order for Jack Grealish to begin pre-season with Pep Guardiola and the rest of the Manchester City squad ahead of the new campaign.

It is further highlighted that the Manchester City manager is 'desperate' to sign Grealish, and the club have indicated they would be willing to break the current British transfer record - which currently stands at around £89 million.

Whether or not this report is accurate, only time will tell, however the admiration for Jack Grealish from the side of Manchester City and high-ranking officials is certainly valid and the player could be the missing piece to a very complex puzzle in the club's search for a first ever Champions League title.

Manchester City will also be looking to strengthen their grip on domestic domination, as they seek to retain the Premier League crown for the second time under Pep Guardiola - a feat that would mark the current squad of players as one of the greatest in top-flight history.

