Jack Grealish Agrees 'Personal Terms' With Man City - Player Offered 'Huge' Contract By Club

Jack Grealish has 'agreed personal terms' over a move to Manchester City this summer, according to the latest information on Friday morning.

The 25 year-old is currently away on holiday following his involvement at the European Championships, but is set to come to a firm decision on his future in the immediate weeks that follow his break.

Manchester City are known to be long-term admirers of the Aston Villa captain, and the expectation is that Etihad officials would be willing to part ways with a club-record transfer fee in order to sign Jack Grealish.

Aston Villa continue to stand firm on a £100 million valuation of their prized asset, and there is also an understanding in various quarters that they would be willing to discuss fresh contract talks with the player in order to keep him away from the grasps of the Premier League champions.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides major update on €50M defensive pursuit

READ MORE: Premier league trio eye move for Man City midfielder this summer

According to the information of Football Insider, Jack Grealish is 'edging closer' to a move from Aston Villa to Manchester City, after agreeing 'personal terms' on a 'huge' contract placed on the table by the Premier League champions.

However, this does still leave negotiations between the two clubs over a transfer fee.

As per Football Insider, it is reaffirmed by sources that Jack Grealish will not force the issue at Aston Villa due to his relationship with his boyhood club, while it is also highlighted that there is a growing confidence that a British-record deal is now 'more likely than not' to be agreed.

Despite the advances in favour of Manchester City, is is reported that Villa have not totally given up hope of keeping Jack Grealish, and are offering him a 'double-your-money' contract.

Unfortunately for Aston Villa, Manchester City’s ambition and desire to make him a key player in Pep Guardiola’s side could become a major factor, while the player is known to be keen on playing Champions League football and developing his game under the best coach in world football.

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

Elsewhere, there have been significant advances in the story surrounding Manchester City's other priority target this summer - Harry Kane.

It has been reported this week that Daniel Levy has taken a u-turn and opted to agree to handing Harry Kane his desired move to Manchester City this summer, and that the player himself is 'delighted' by the decision from the Tottenham chief.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra