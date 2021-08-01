Jack Grealish 'Awaiting Green Light' to Complete Man City Move Next Week

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is expecting the go-ahead to complete a blockbuster move to Manchester City after returning from holiday on Saturday, according to reports.

The 25-year-old was spotted following his return to England from Croatia on a private jet, with there being growing confidence that Grealish will seal a British-record switch to the Premier League champions in the coming week.

After weeks of speculation linking City with a big-money swoop for the playmaker, it has been confirmed that the club have officially submitted an astonishing £100 million offer to Villa for Grealish, with there being claims that the Champions League finalists have triggered a release clause in the midfielder's contract.

It has further been reported that the Birmingham side are expected to accept the bid, which would make their academy graduate the most expensive signing in Premier League history, eclipsing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

According to Mike McGrath and John Percy of the Daily Telegraph, Grealish is awaiting the go-ahead from his boyhood club to negotiate personal terms with City, following which he would be due to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Manchester next week.

This report was backed by Martin Blackburn of The Sun, who stated that Jack Grealish will travel straight to Manchester to finalise his move instead of returning to pre-season training at Villa, once he receives the green light from Dean Smith's side.

Manchester City remain confident of agreeing a deal for the Villa academy graduate, who has had his head turned by the prospect of playing Champions League football, and competing for major trophies under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

It has emerged that Jack Grealish is expected to sign a five-year deal at Manchester City, where he would earn more than £200,000-per-week and amognst the highest earners at the club.

Moreover, it has been revealed that though talks between the two sides were ongoing during the past week, negotiations took a 'significant step' on Friday.

Lastly, it was stated that once a deal for Grealish is done and dusted, City will turn their attention to signing Tottenham forward Kane, and trying to negotiate terms with Daniel Levy, who has reportedly agreed to sell the 28-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

City are ready to obliterate their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as his side look to challenge on all fronts again next term.

