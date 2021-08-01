Jack Grealish Deal 'On The Brink', Significant Blow in Harry Kane Pursuit - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-up - #45

The final month of the summer transfer window is upon us, with Manchester City still hopeful of signing both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane before the closure of the window on August 31st.

The Blues will travel to Tottenham in two weeks time to kick off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, with the potential for the Blues to line-up with a new striker, midfielder and left-back, based off of recent reports.

As Jack Grealish’s return to Aston Villa training caused a commotion, we have updates on Manchester City’s pursuit of the Villa skipper, Spurs captain Harry Kane, Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo, as well as the latest on Liam Delap’s short-term future.

All of this and more in today’s edition of the City Xtra Daily Transfer Round-up…

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 7

Since Friday, the ball has very much been in Jack Grealish’s court, as he chooses whether to remain at his boyhood club Aston Villa, or make a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City.

It is widely reported that the 25 year-old has chosen the latter and that it just a matter of time before he becomes a Manchester City player.

On Sunday, it was reported by Transfer Checker that the Villa skippers move from the Midlands to Manchester was “on the brink of completion” and that an agreement for this nine-figure transfer could be have been agreed as “early as [Sunday] evening.”

An agreement is yet to have been confirmed but numerous reports over the weekend have suggested that it is likely to come in the next week, hence the rumour rating of 7.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 3.5

A Manchester Evening News exclusive suggested that Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane will end upon the arrival of Jack Grealish, something contrary to previous reports.

The exclusive by Liam Corless said, “Manchester City's hopes of signing Harry Kane this summer will end with the arrival of Jack Grealish, should the Blues pull off a move for the Aston Villa captain.”

This exclusive went on to suggest that signing the Spurs and England striker would only be possible if “significant player sales are countenanced" - something which has led to a number of Manchester City players, mainly Bernardo Silva, to be linked with moves way from the Etihad this summer.

It is rumoured that the Premier League Champions remain intent on signing the England duo this summer, therefore a low rating of 3.5 has been awarded.

Alex Grimaldo - Rumour Rating: 4.5

The left-back position has become a plagued position for Pep Guardiola, with the left of defence continually debated and discussed.

It was somewhat surprising to hear on Saturday that City had reportedly opened talks with Benfica for Alex Grimaldo, according to Pedro Almeida, given that the club had seemingly opted against signing a new left-back this summer.

However, on Sunday the journalist provided a further update regarding City’s potential €30 million swoop for the 25 year-old, as he tweeted that Grimaldo had told Benfica that he wanted to “hear” the Blues proposals.

Departures

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 7.5

Liam Delap looks destined for the Championship, after Neil Warnock said that the 18 year-old was “still available” and that “everybody is chasing the lad.”

The Secret Scout have reported that the striker visited the Stoke City training ground and would be “happy” to join The Potters on-loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

Pep Guardiola is said to understand the reasons behind the temporary move, but “loves” Liam Delap and would have been happy to have had the 18 year-old fight for a first-team place at the Etihad this season, according to The Secret Scout.

The teenagers potential move on-loan was seemingly confirmed by Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock, who said that “he’s still available. Everybody is chasing the lad. I’m not sure if we’re anywhere near the top of that chase pack but there are four or five clubs so his agent says, so I’m not optimistic on that really” when asked about signing the striker.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra