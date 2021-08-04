Jack Grealish Lands in Manchester to Undergo Medical Ahead of £100M Man City Move

The Sky Blues are confident of capturing the 25-year-old from his boyhood club for a reported fee of £100 million, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

It was confirmed by several sources over the weekend that City had officially submitted a British-record bid for the midfielder, who is keen to seal a switch to the Etihad Stadium after rejecting a contract extension at Villa Park ahead of the new campaign.

It has further been mentioned that Villa are 'expected' to accept the bid, and though Grealish has trained with his current side since returning from holiday on Monday, City believe that the prospect of playing Champions League football and competing for major trophies has convinced the England international to move to Manchester, where he is set to earn upwards of £200,000-per-week.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Raheem Sterling's contract extension

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

It has been reported via the information of various flight trackers that Grealish has landed in Manchester ahead of his medical on Thursday morning, following which City will announce his arrival ahead of the first competitive fixture of the new campaign.

It was revealed by Dominic King of The Daily Mail that Grealish was on his way to Manchester, and that everything else for a deal to be completed is in place.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports also stated that a jet had been booked that would fly Grealish from London, where Villa have been conducting pre-season training, to Manchester, with the midfielder expected to become a City player in the next 24 hours.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

It was also revealed that the Grealish held discussions with his boyhood club's sporting director Johan Lange, CEO Christian Purslow and chairman Nassef Sawiris regarding his desire to take a step further in his career by joining City, who will provide him with a platform where he can showcase his talent on the biggest stage and compete for major trophies.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that City and Villa are in agreement over the structure of the deal, though it has been reported that the fee could initially cost £75 million, with a further £25 million attached as success-based incentives.

Interestingly, it was suggested that there remains an 'outside chance' that Grealish could be available for City's upcoming Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

The general idea of Grealish completing his move to the Manchester outfit by Thursday was also relayed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed that the Villa academy graduate will finalise a five-year switch to City for a fee in the region of £100 million.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra