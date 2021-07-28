Jack Grealish to Complete Man City Move Next Week - Aston Villa Losing Fight to Keep Hold of Midfielder

Manchester City will finalise the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa next week, according to reports.

The Sky Blues are close to completing a deal for the 25-year-old, who has refused to extend his contract at Villa Park after having his head turned by the opportunity of playing Champions League football at City.

A deal for the England international is said to be in its 'advanced stages', and though it has been suggested that Villa are ready to hand a club-record contract upwards of £150,000-per-week to their captain, the Premier League champions are confident of completing a deal for Grealish in the coming weeks.

It has been reported recently that City are set to make an opening bid worth £75 million (plus add-ons) for Grealish this week, but Villa have 'no intention' to cash in on their star man, unless an offer worth £100 million is presented on the table.

According to Wayne Vevsey of Football Insider, Grealish is edging closer to a move to City, and is expected to complete a transfer to Pep Guardiola's side as soon as he returns from holiday next week.

Furthermore, Villa have losing the battle to persuade their academy graduate to stay put despite offering him a bumper contract, and Grealish is expected to seal a switch to the Etihad Stadium in the coming weeks.

The England international has been allowed a longer leave of absence as he recovers after featuring at the European Championships, where Gareth Southgate's side fell just short in the final as they lost to Italy on penalties.

It has also been stated that the Champions League finalists have offered a huge contract to Grealish, who has four years left on his current deal with his boyhood club.

However, it is worth noting that the Etihad hierarchy are still negotiating a lower sum for Grealish, with Villa demanding an outrageous amount nearing £100 million for their academy graduate.

The Sky Blues are looking to challenge on all fronts again next term, and Grealish has been identified as a priority signing for Guardiola, who has personally requested City to broker a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who believes that the north London side are in a position to cash in on him this summer.

City are reportedly willing to splash their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds up to £100 million from sales of fringe players, but could need to sanction the sales of a few senior stars to aid them in their chase of the two of the league's best attacking players.

