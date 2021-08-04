Jack Grealish to Man City: Transfer Fee, Contract Length, Medical Details, Official Confirmation And More

Manchester City are expected to complete the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the next 24 hours, according to several reports.

The Premier League champions are close to sealing an astonishing £100 million move for the 25-year-old, who is set to become the most expensive signing in Premier League history, eclipsing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

Despite reporting for training with his current side following his return from holiday on Monday, Grealish wasn't spotted at the club's training ground on Wednesday, as talkSPORT have suggested that the playmaker has arrived in Manchester ahead of a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

It has emerged that Grealish will complete a move to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, which proved contrary to initial reports suggesting that an official announcement would be be made by the end of this week, according to The Daily Mail,

As per Ashley Preece of Birmigham Live, Grealish's medical examination could take place as early as Wednesday or Thursday, following which he will be announced as City's first signing of the summer, as previous reports have claimed that he will earn upwards of £200,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium.

It was also revealed that the current Villa captain held discussions with his boyhood club's sporting director Johan Lange, CEO Christian Purslow and chairman Nassef Sawiris regarding his desire to take a step further in his career by joining City, who will provide him with a platform where he can showcase his talent on the biggest stage and compete for major trophies.

Furthermore, Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News confirmed that Grealish is expected to complete his record-breaking £100 million move to City in the next 24 hours, with City and Villa in agreement over the structure of the deal. It was also stated that the transfer could be made official on Thursday.

Interestingly, it was suggested by John Percy of The Daily Telegraph that there remains an 'outside chance' that Grealish could be available for City's upcoming Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

The general idea of Grealish completing his move to the Manchester outfit by Thursday was also relayed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed that the Villa academy graduate will finalise a five-year switch to City for a fee in the region of £100 million.

To round off, following medical and other routine tests that could be conducted as late as Thursday, Grealish will sign for City for a record-breaking fee reported to be £100 million till 2026, and could be in line to bag his first piece of silverware if he does feature against Brendan Rodgers's side at Wembley this weekend.

