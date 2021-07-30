Jack Grealish 'Torn' Over Decision to Join Man City or Remain at Aston Villa

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is torn over his decision to sign for Manchester City or extend his stay at his boyhood club, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are close to sealing a British-record move for the 25-year-old, with recent reports suggesting that the club are nearing a high-profile switch for the Villa skipper after offering him a huge contract at the Etihad Stadium.

It was reported on Thursday that City are 'really confident' of getting a deal over the line, with the club ready to make Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history - surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

A deal for the England international is said to be in its 'advanced stages', and though it has been suggested that Villa are ready to hand a club-record contract worth £200,000-per-week to their captain, Grealish is believed to have had his head turned by the opportunity to play Champions League football and learn under City boss Pep Guardiola.

According to TheSecretScout, Grealish is torn over his decision to undergo a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium or staying at Villa past the season, with a final decision on his future expected to be made when he returns from holiday next week.

It was reported on Thursday that City's talks with Villa over Grealish are 'progressing', with the club confident of completing a deal for the midfielder before the start of next season.

Moreover, it has been stated that Villa owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris would not force Grealish to stay against his wishes, but their valuation of their academy product, who has agreed personal terms with City, is yet to be confirmed, though a £100 million price-tag has been quoted in several recent reports.

It was stated previously that City believe that the midfielder wants to sign for the five-time Premier League winners, with sources confirming that Grealish has rejected a contract extension at Villa Park ahead of a pending switch to City.

According to the information of some quarters, Grealish is edging closer to a move to City, and is expected to complete a transfer to Pep Guardiola's side as soon as he returns from holiday next week.

The Sky Blues are looking to challenge on all fronts again next term, and Grealish has been identified as a priority signing for Guardiola, who has personally requested City to broker a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who believes that the north London side are in a position to cash in on him this summer.

City are reportedly willing to splash their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds up to £100 million from sales of fringe players, but could need to sanction the sales of a few senior stars to aid them in their chase of the two of the league's best attacking players.

