Jack Grealish Transfer Close to Completion, Harry Kane Makes Tottenham U-Turn - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #47

With just over three weeks before the transfer window shuts, Manchester City Football Club are doing everything in their power to freshen up their squad ahead of the new campaign, and we hereby present to you the 47th edition of our daily transfer round-up series.

It's been a pretty newsy few weeks in the world of Manchester City news, to the point where a large section of the club's fans needed to be reminded that the Premier League champions were due to play Blackpool in their final pre-season game on Tuesday evening.

Harry Kane has seemingly shaken the world of football media by not turning up for Tottenham training for the second day running, and it remains to be seen if he can reach a consensus with Daniel Levy, one of the toughest club operators to negotiate with across the globe.

With news on potential moves for Jack Grealish and Liam Delap as well, we at City Xtra are here to provide you with the latest wave of transfer news that have hit the blue side of Manchester-

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Alastair Gold of Football.London broke the story on Tuesday morning that Kane had remained absent from Tottenham training for the second consecutive day, which has put his future at the club is serious question, as previous reports have suggested that the club will punish him with a hefty fine for his actions.

The England captain has drawn severe criticism after failing to report for Tottenham training on Monday, with many shocked by the decision made by the 28-year-old, who is seemingly set to fight tooth and nail with his boyhood club for an exit.

According to Charlie Eccleshare and Sam Lee of The Athletic, Kane expressed his desire to sign for City while speaking to senior non-English player at the club prior to Monday.

The report from The Athletic further stated that the striker has 'no intention' of returning to Hotspur Way unless he is granted his desire of a move, with Manchester City in pole position to sign him should he be allowed to leave.

It was also mentioned that the Etihad hierarchy are ready to raise their offer to £130 million for Kane, who has three years left on his current deal in north London. City had an initial £100 million offer rejected by Levy, and recent reports have suggested that the Spurs chairman will only consider selling the forward if an offer in the region of £150-160 million if put on the table.

To round off, the breakdown of what's been happening behind the scenes in the past few weeks revealed that City boss Pep Guardiola has 'no alternatives' to Kane, though the club had shortlisted a set of centre-forwards as backup options for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner earlier during the year.

Furthermore, it was reported by Adrian Kajumba and Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail that City have discussed restructuring the finances they have tabled to plot a bid for Kane by altering the wages on offer (and/or the agent's fee), so that they can raise their transfer fee to tempt Levy to cash in on the forward.

However, in the latest set of twists surrounding what could potentially be the biggest transfer in Premier League history, it was confirmed by various sources that Kane is due to return for training later this week, with the Tottenham board aware of his desire to force an exit, which was initially reported by Dan Kilpatrick of The Evening Standard.

It was further mentioned that Kane, who has surprised perhaps the entire nation by refusing by downing tools to get his wish, believes that the situation has been 'blown out of proportion'.

Lastly, Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph wrote that there are 'unconfirmed suggestions' that City will hold back the number ten shirt, which was formerly worn by Sergio Agüero, in the hope they can sign Kane by the end of the transfer window, though they are much closer to signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 8/10

It's gone rather quiet since reports emerged during the weekend that City had officially submitted a £100 million offer for Grealish, which was expected to be accepted by Aston Villa, who had tied up their skipper to a five-year deal last summer.

However, there has been no confirmation of a move from either club, and unlike Kane, Grealish has returned to pre-season training, and was spotted holding a deep conversation with Villa's sporting director at the Birmingham side's training ground on Monday.

With there being little noise around a deal for Grealish in the past few days, Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail might have confirmed that City are indeed getting their man sooner rather than later, when he replied saying, "Yep" to a club fan asking the journalist for an update on the situation on Tuesday evening.

A further update from the Mail on the situation then came later in the evening, with Tom Collomosse stating that a deal for Jack Grealish is 'on track' to be completed by the weekend, and possibly before Manchester City's Community Shield clash with Leicester.

It is explained how, despite Jack Grealish holding further discussions with Aston Villa officials this week regarding his future, there is now a 'growing acceptance' at the Midlands club that he will depart for the Premier League champions.

Nuno Mendes and Pedro Goncalves - Rumour Rating: 2

City have been heavily linked with a swoop for 19-year-old full-back Nuno Mendes, who is one of the most highly-rated young footballers in the world at present.

The defender's form saw him break into the Portuguese national team at just 18, and Mendes, alongside his teammate Pedro Goncalves, who bagged 23 goals in just 32 league outings last season, has been sensationally linked to a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Former Sporting player Fernando Mendes has claimed on Portuguese TV station CMTV that he has been ‘told’ that both Mendes and Goncalves will be City players “in January”, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Departures

Matthew Smith - Rumour Rating: 5/10

As per Hull Live, Hull City are expected to complete the signing of City midfielder Matthew Smith ahead of the new campaign.

It was reported previously that an unnamed 'highly-rated prospect' was on the verge of completing a loan switch to the Championship side, who won the League One title last term.

Hull are currently in the process of finalising their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season, and according to reports, the Tigers are looking to add the 21-year-old Wales international to their ranks in the coming week.

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 5/10

In an exclusive report by Football League World, it has been revealed that Stoke City remain ‘hopeful' and 'patient’ over a potential loan for young forward Liam Delap, but are beginning to question whether the Premier League side are thinking about keeping him for the upcoming campaign.

Delap is just one of a long list of recent City academy graduates who look to have promising professional careers ahead of them, with the young striker coming off of an impressive season during which he netted 24 goals in 22 league outings for his boyhood club's U-23 side.

Talks between Stoke and City were described to be 'less than 50/50' previously, though reports have suggested that the Manchester City academy lad has even visited Stoke's training ground in anticipation of a possible move to the Potters.

