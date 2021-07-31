Jack Grealish Transfer Hints Dropped by Aston Villa - Player Omitted From Kit Promotional Video

Aston Villa have dropped a set of subtle hints of the inevitable departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City, according to reports.

The Birmingham outfit are seemingly preparing for their talisman to depart the club for a reported fee of £100 million, which would surpass the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

After failing to convince their academy graduate to extend his stay at the club, Villa are in direct talks with City over a fee, though it has been mentioned that the club will make a last-minute attempt to persuade Grealish to sign a new deal with Dean Smith's side.

It has also emerged that Grealish developed a sense of resentment as he watched fellow England talents Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham star in the Champions League quarter-final tie between City and Borussia Dortmund in April, which lit a fire in his belly to compete for trophies on the domestic and European front.

As reported by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, Grealish did not feature in Villa's away kit launch on Friday, despite being part of the shoot alongside teammates Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings, which was conducted before the summer.

It could very well be that the midfielder's exclusion from any professional photographic or video material released by the club could just be a precaution on behalf of the club, owing to the uncertainty surrounding his future at Villa.

Furthermore, mannequins representing Grealish putting on the Villa kit have been removed from the club shop this week, with the club stating that the removal wasn't in relation to a possible move for their skipper, and that they were due to change things.

Interestingly, a tweet from Grealish's account that expressed his anticipation of watching City's cross-town rivals Manchester United play has been mysteriously deleted after several club fans dug deep into time to inspect the midfielder's allegiances as a teenager.

As the flurry of social media posts that related Grealish to City in any way, shape or form were discussed, it was mentioned that the Manchester side's fans shouted abuse at their potential incoming during their 3-0 victory over Villa in 2019.

In the 80th minute of the game, City fans were heard shouting, "You're just a s**t Joey Barton" towards Grealish, which reminded the fans of the Premier League champions that their souls aren't cleansed either.

