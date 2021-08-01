Jack Grealish Transfer to Man City 'On Brink of Completion' - Agreement Could Be Reached Soon

Manchester City could reach an agreement to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa on Sunday evening, according to reports.

The 25-year-old playmaker returned to the UK from holiday on Saturday, with there being growing confidence that Grealish will seal a British-record switch to the Premier League champions in the coming week.

After weeks of speculation linking City with a big-money swoop for the playmaker, it was confirmed that the club have submitted a £100 million offer to Villa for Grealish, with there being claims that the Champions League finalists have triggered a release clause in the midfielder's contract.

It has further been reported that Villa are expected to accept the bid, which would make their academy graduate the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

According to Transfer Checker, an agreement between City and Villa over a fee for Grealish is on the 'brink of completion', as previous reports have suggested that the England international is expected to complete a move to the Etihad Stadium this week, after refusing to extend his stay at Villa Park.

It has further been reported that a consensus between the club could be reached upon as soon as Sunday evening, following which Grealish would travel to Manchester to undergo a medical next week, and finalise his highly-anticipated move to City, who remain confident of signing the Villa academy graduate ahead of the new campaign.

Grealish is expected to pen a five-year deal at City, where he would earn more than £200,000-per-week, which would make him one of the highest earners at the club, who can match his ambition to compete for major trophies on the domestic and European fronts.

It was revealed previously that though talks between the two sides were ongoing during the past week, negotiations took a 'significant step' on Friday.

It was also stated that once a deal for Grealish is done and dusted, City will turn their attention to signing Tottenham forward Kane, and trying to negotiate terms with Daniel Levy, who has reportedly agreed to sell the 28-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

City are ready to obliterate their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as his side look to challenge on all fronts again next term, despite recent reports suggesting that the club's hopes of landing Kane would end should they succeed in adding Grealish to their ranks.

