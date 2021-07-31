Jack Grealish's Etihad Stadium Contract Details Revealed, Harry Kane to Reiterate Demands This Week - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #44

We're back again as we approach the final month of the summer transfer window, and Manchester City's business appears to be intensifying as the days go by!

Thought the summer transfer window had peaked at Jack Grealish?

As exciting as this potential deal is for Manchester City fans, there's plenty more to come, and Saturday brought about a major development on the Harry Kane front, with Etihad officials still in hot pursuit.

Updates on the England international duo, as well as the future of rising star Liam Delap and fresh links to a Spanish full-back in the 44th edition of City Xtra's Daily Transfer Round-Up!

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 8

We'll kick things off with the latest information provided from the ever-reliable Jack Gaughan, who shone some light on the potential contract details that await the Aston Villa captain at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Jack Gaughan writing for the Mail, Manchester City's £100 million bid for Jack Grealish triggered the release clause in his Aston Villa contract - a clause that many doubted even existed.

This is Txiki Begiristain we're talking about. No release clause? No deal.

The report goes on to state that Jack Grealish is expected to sign a five-year deal to become a Manchester City player next week, and will be taking home more than £200,000 a week.

Away from the Mail and over to John Percy and Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, who write that Grealish is now waiting for the green light from Aston Villa to negotiate personal terms with Manchester City - as the Etihad club hold confidence in their £100 million offer proving to be successful.

Interestingly, Jack Grealish has arrived back in England following his summer holidays, as captured by the Sun photographers and reported by Martin Blackburn late on Saturday night.

Blackburn confirms the stance taken by the Telegraph regarding Grealish awaiting a green light, but states that the player is looking to head directly to Manchester to complete his transfer to Manchester City this week - instead of reporting back for pre-season with Aston Villa on Monday.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 8

Moving on to a saga that some felt may have been impacted by Manchester City's spend on Jack Grealish, and that concerns Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

According to Martin Blackburn of the Sun, as part of his bumper report into Grealish's pending move to Manchester, there are 'indications' that Kane will 'make it clear' to Tottenham that he still wants to join Manchester City before the transfer window closes.

In fact, it is stated that Etihad officials' plans to sign Harry Kane will not be affected by their £100 million move for Jack Grealish, with that particular deal already covered through recent player sales.

But that arguably wasn't the biggest story of the day concerning Harry Kane.

That award goes to Mike McGrath and John Percy over at the Telegraph.

It was reported at half-time of Manchester City's 4-0 pre-season victory over Barnsley that Harry Kane would be holding talks with Tottenham next week and would also insist that he wants to join Jack Grealish by signing for Manchester City this summer.

It's really hotting up...

Alex Grimaldo - Rumour Rating: 4

Here's one you probably didn't expect to be reading:

According to the information of Pedro Almeida, talks have opened between Manchester City and Portuguese outfit Benfica for a possible transfer of 25 year-old Álex Grimaldo.

It is further claimed that Benfica want a fee of €30 million for the left-back, however Almeida informed City Xtra that no bids have been made from the Premier League champions.

It's just a difficult one to see happening really.

Manchester City are clearly focusing on the signing of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, and while left-back was seen as a priority by some as the club entered the summer transfer window, there appears to be some level of faith in existing options.

Departures

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 6.5

We couldn't even get away from the thrills of the transfer window while Manchester City were in on-field action against Barnsley on Saturday evening.

As per the information of journalist Subhayan Chakraborty, Manchester City's latest stand-out academy prospect Liam Delap appears set to join Championship outfit Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The latest claims on Delap's future were then backed up by The Secret Scout, who revealed that his 'close source' at Manchester City has said that the club feel "it’s time for him to go and play in the Championship".

This may provide some sort of hint as to how confident the club are about signing a new marquee striker this summer.

There had been a feeling in some quarters that Liam Delap would provide back-up in the striker department next season, however a loan to England's second tier would indicate that the club will be signing one forward and retaining Gabriel Jesus as the understudy.

Other

Contract Updates - Rumour Rating: 7.5

As part of some general housekeeping, and to keep you up to date with what's going on within the club, here's the latest on contract talks over at the Etihad Stadium.

As per an exclusive report from Simon Mullock of the Mirror, talks over Raheem Sterling's new Manchester City contract have so far 'failed to progress' - however, it is clarified that club sources insist 'there is no panic', with two years left on his current deal.

While the club are reinforcing the fact that there is no need to panic surrounding the future of the England international, Mullock does report that the original plan was for Raheem Sterling to sign a new deal before the start of the new season - which now doesn't seem too likely.

On a more positive note, and as part of the same report from Simon Mullock, Manchester City are 'close' to agreeing a new £175,000-a-week contract to secure John Stones' future.

