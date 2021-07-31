Jack Grealish's Pending Man City Contract Details Revealed - Five-Year Deal Set To Be Signed

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Jack Grealish throughout the summer and details regarding his potential contract have been revealed, as the saga edges ever closer to a conclusion.

Grealish's potential move to Manchester City has intensified over the past 48 hours, with Aston Villa on the verge of accepting a record-breaking £100 million offer from the Premier League champions.

Jack Grealish - a player renowned for his outstanding levels of on-field creativity - is said to have a big admirer in Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and the Catalan coach is keen to work with him next season.

The England international appears to be edging closer to a move to Manchester, with Aston Villa willing to let their talisman go despite offering a bumper new contract in recent days.

According to Simon Jones and Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Manchester City have “made a record £100 million bid” for Jack Grealish, and in doing so, have triggered a release clause in his contract.

The £100 million fee will see Jack Grealish usurp Manchester United’s Paul Pogba as the Premier League’s most expensive signing.

The source also states that the 25-year-old is “expected to sign a five-year deal” at Manchester City, and that his wages will exceed £200,000-a-week.

Should the England international sign, then not only will Jack Grealish receive a bumper new salary at the Etihad Stadium, but he will also get the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola - a manager regarded by many as being one of the finest in the history of the professional game.

Alongside that, Grealish will be consistently challenging for major honours, as well as playing Champions League football for the first time in his career - two major factors in luring the player to the North-West for the next step of his career.

Jack Grealish has been at Aston Villa since the age of six and has been a fantastic servant for the club.

However, the prospect of playing for Pep Guardiola alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and co. has understandably led to Grealish having his head turned.

With Manchester City looking to revamp their squad this summer, the recruitment of one of the Premier League’s most creative players looks to be shrewd business.

