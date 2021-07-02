Jack Harrison, Tommy Doyle, Bernardo Silva? - Man City's Confirmed And Possible Summer Departures

A number of fringe and first-team starts could be heading towards the exit door with Manchester City ready to shuffle their pack ahead of a campaign.

Several departures could be announced before the start of next season, which could help generate funds for City in their pursuit of their transfer targets.

As the club aim to freshen up their attack, they will need to trim their wage budget and after the Euros finish, City will submit offers to sign England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish from Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively.

A few young prospects could be sent out on loan as a progressive step in their development, while certain academy products are in contention to be integrated into the first-team set-up by Pep Guardiola.

Jack Harrison (24) is nearing a permanent move to Leeds United for £13 million after completing three seasons on loan for Marcelo Bielsa's side. The left-winger emerged as one of the Premier League's best talents last season, registering eight goals and eight assists in 36 league appearances.

Pedro Porro (21) impressed in the Primeira Liga last season by bagging three goals and two assists, and is expected to seal a £7.5 million switch to Sporting Lisbon following a successful loan spell in Portugal.

Aside from sending a few bright talents on loan, City will look to offload a number of players returning from loan, such as Venezuela forward Yangel Herrera (23), who spent last season on loan at Granada in La Liga, is expected to depart the club.

City academy graduate Lukas Nmecha (24) netted 14 times for RSC Anderlecht last season, playing under Vincent Kompany, and could also be moved on after a promising season in the Belgian top-flight.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (19) has joined RSC Anderlecht on a season-long loan after struggling for first-team action since being called up to the senior team.

Tommy Doyle (19), another City academy product, could also be sent out on loan to develop further and gain first-team experience by getting regular minutes under his belt.

Serbian central midfielder Ivan Ilic (20), who spent last season at Hellas Verona, could sign a permanent deal with the Italian side.

Jayden Braaf (18) has returned to Manchester after signing for Udinese on loan in February. The Dutchman has put in some compelling performances in the academy, but City could cash in on the winger for the right amount of money.

Yan Couto (19) made some stand-out performances for Girona after signing for the Spanish side on loan last summer, and could be set for another loan spell.

As previously reported, Aymeric Laporte would be 'delighted' to move to Spain with the 27-year-old having lost his place in City's starting XI, owing to the formidable partership formed by Rúben Dias and John Stones at the heart of defence.

The former Athletic Bilbao star's relationship with Guardiola came under question during the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign, and with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid eyeing a move for the centre-half, Laporte could bid farewell to the Etihad faithful this summer.

City have reportedly gone so far as drawing as list of replacements for Laporte, if he does seal a move away from the club before next season - including Sevilla's Jules Koundé, Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White and Leicester City's Çağlar Söyüncü.

The Premier League champions are ready to hold contract talks with Raheem Sterling after he returns from international duty with England, owing to his sublime form at the tournament which has sent his side through to the quarter-finals.

With his current deal set to expire next summer, the 26-year-old was open to a contract extension himself, but City's attempts to use him as a make-shift in their pursuit of Harry Kane from Tottenham have 'angered' the winger, who is assessing his options ahead of next season.

It has been reported recently by Jonathan Smith of Goal, that swap deals that include their first-team starts are very unlikely this summer.

Sterling was often named on the bench during the second-half of last season, much due to the consistency displayed by young Phil Foden in attack.

The former Liverpool star has expressed his unhappiness at his lack of game-time at City, but a potential search for a new destination will not come easy as his wage expectations can only be met by a select few clubs across Europe.

City favourite Bernardo Silva is also open to a move away from Manchester, with Spanish duo Atlético Madrid and Barcelona chasing the 26-year-old's signature.

Moreover, it has been suggested Guardiola would have 'no problem' in sanctioning a sale for Gabriel Jesus to generate further revenue for the club in their pursuit of Kane.

A report from Italy mentioned that Juventus' recently-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri has made the Brazilian forward his 'first-choice' pick, as the Bianconeri look to revamp their frontline, owing to his versatility and ability to connect play with other forwards.

Jesus, whose current deal at the Etihad Stadium runs till 2023, is seen as an ideal fit to strengthen the Serie A side's young attack, following a disappointing fourth-place finish for the Vecchia Signora in the Italian top-flight last season.

After spending a majority of his time at City as Sergio Agüero's understudy, the 24-year-old could revitalise his career by sealing a move abroad.

Riyad Mahrez, who is reaching the twilight of his career, could also choose to leave the club despite being one of City's best player last season.

