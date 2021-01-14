Jayden Braaf opens up on Man City future amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester City winger Jayden Braaf has opened up on his future at the club during a Q&A session on his Snapchat story on Thursday night.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several links between the teenage talents and moves to both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as a possible move back to the Netherlands.

It was reported in an exclusive report from the Manchester Evening News that Manchester City would be open to both a loan move and a permanent deal for Braaf, who reportedly had endured a breakdown in communications with coaching staff at the club.

However, during a Q&A session published on his Snapchat story on Thursday night, Braaf opened up on the aforementioned claims and reiterated a desire to remain at the City Football Academy.

When asked about whether he is happy at Manchester City, the teenage winger said, "I'm very happy at City."

The 18-year-old then went on to confirm that he is not leaving the club, responding to a question on the topic with, "Nooooooo." He followed this up by claiming that he "hopes" that his future is at the Etihad Stadium, despite claims that he was in initial discussions with Bundesliga clubs.

It's rather unsurprising that Braaf would firmly shut down suggestions that he would leave the club on a public story, however some may believe that there could be a change of heart from either the club or the player himself.

