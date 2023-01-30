Report: Joao Cancelo Is Set To Join Bayern Munich

It appears Joao Cancelo's Manchester City career could be over, with Bayern Munich looking to have secured the Portuguese fullback on an initial loan deal for the remainder of the season.

There had been rumblings that the 28-year-old had become frustrated with head coach Pep Guardiola due to his reduced game time as of late.

Following the return to football after the World Cup Guardiola has preferred to use youngster Rico Lewis instead of Cancelo, due to the 18-year-old's ability to operate in the midfield, while Nathan Ake has also performed well as a more conventional left-back.

The Spaniard has selected Lewis over the Portugal international the last three games in a row, which has seemed to have pushed his frustration to breaking point.

IMAGO / Colorsport

It is believed that the Portugal star held heated discussions with Guardiola, in which he expressed his desire to leave the club.

It now seems that Cancelo's wish has been granted. Per Fabrizio Romano, the defender is set to join Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich after a deal was struck between the German outfit and his current employers.

The transfer will initially be a loan deal for the remainder of the season but there is also a buy option believed to be worth €70million included in the deal, meaning the fullback may have played his last game for The Cityzens.

As previously stated, Cancelo had heated discussions with Guardiola, and the pair's personal relationship has reportedly deteriorated massively in recent weeks.

This culminated in a training ground 'bust up' between the two after the former Juventus man found out he had not been selected for City's FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

According to Mike Keegan and Jack Gaughan of the Mail, the relationship between player and coach is now beyond repair, so it seems unlikely that Cancelo will return to the club once his loan with Bayern is completed.

The Portugal international is currently in Munich to complete his medical with Bayern, so an official announcement is unlikely to come before tomorrow.

The Sky Blues now face a race against time to secure a replacement for the wantaway fullback, with there being just one day of the transfer window left.