"Joining a foreign club is a potential option for me..." - Man City target reveals consideration of possible offer from Premier League club

Reported Manchester City midfield target Manuel Locatelli has revealed that joining a club outside of Italy would be a 'potential option' for him in the future, sparking rumours about the chances of linking up with Pep Guardiola's side this summer.
The 23 year-old Italy international has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium since the turn of the calendar year, as City officials seek a possible replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho - who is set to see his contract expire in June.

Manuel Locatelli has also been attracting significant levels of interest from Serie A giants Juventus, and the feeling in some corners was that joining the Old Lady would be the more likely scenario over the course of the coming months.

However, speaking to Corriere dello Sport this week, Locatelli certainly didn't rule out the possibility of joining Manchester City, and in the eyes of many, appeared to add fuel to this particular fire.

As relayed by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Locatelli said when asked about interest from the Premier League side, "I feel ready for a top club and also joining a foreign club is a potential option for me, why not? When there are opportunities, I will think about my future."

Recent reports have also linked Manchester City with a surprising interest in a player that is already registered in their books - on-loan midfielder, Yangel Herrera.

The Venezuela international has hugely impressed during his spell with the La Liga side this season, and the feeling in some corners is that he has all the abilities and traits to play in the Premier League.

The English media have also linked Herrera with interest from Premier League duo Southampton and West Ham, while some have also stated Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United could show a keen interest, should Manchester City decide to cash in while his stock is high.

