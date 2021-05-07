Jose Mourinho Interested In Man City Defender - Reports Claim Player Being Open To 'Considering Options' Ahead of Next Season

AS Roma ‘like’ Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, with the Italian club now considering the Dutchman as a recruitment option ahead of Jose Mourinho’s first season in Italy following his sacking from Tottenham earlier this year.

Nathan Ake signed for Manchester City back in September 2020, in a £40 million deal from Championship side Bournemouth, in the aftermath of the South Coast club's relegation from the Premier League.

Since then, the 26 year-old has struggled for playing time with the Blues due to a long drawn injury and excellent performances from the other three centre-backs at the club.

Upon returning from injury, Nathan Ake has featured in a couple of Premier League games for Manchester City, but has managed only 11 appearances in his first season.

Earlier this week, there were suggestions that the defender would be open to 'considering his options' ahead of the summer transfer window owing to his position in the pecking order at Manchester City.

Ake was brought in to be a strong replacement for the then out of favour John Stones, but the Englishman’s resurgence, coupled with the robust performances from the likes of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, have made life difficult for the ex-Bournemouth defender.

According to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Jose Mourinho has entered the chat. The Portuguese manager is said to be interested in bringing Nathan Ake to Roma and has earmarked the Dutch defender while planning recruitment for the Italian side.

Mourinho reportedly ‘likes’ the player and wants Pep Guardiola's back-up star at his new club, as he begins to rebuild Roma’s leaky defence.

Since moving to Manchester City, Ake has so far won the Carabao Cup, and is on the verge of winning his first Premier League title along with a chance to secure a Champions League winner's medal, all before the end of this month.

The practicality of this deal and the potential finances involved are not yet clear, but it would surely take a significant amount of money for Manchester City to agree a move, with the club not being in any hurry to sell and Pep Guardiola being content with Ake’s performances so far.

