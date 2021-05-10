Jose Mourinho Tried To 'Pull Strings' To Bring Now Man City Star To Tottenham Last Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho tried to 'pull strings' to bring now Manchester City star Ruben Dias to the London club last summer, according to Ian Herbert of the Daily Mail.
Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho tried to 'pull strings' to bring now Manchester City star Ruben Dias to the London club last summer, according to Ian Herbert of the Daily Mail

The 23-year-old moved to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica last summer for a fee of around £63 million. Since then, he's completely transformed the club's season - being a constant performer in Manchester City's record breaking 21 consecutive wins in all competitions. 

After already bagging his first trophy in the Carabao Cup final last month, Ruben Dias is also now just three points away from the Premier League title and will certainly play a central role in the club's first ever Champions League final at the end of this month.

However, it was a club in North London who first showed a keen interest in the Portuguese international.

Then Tottenham Hotspur boss and fellow countryman Jose Mourinho clearly saw Dias' talent and tried to 'pull strings' to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Despite his reputation of being a defensive coach, Spurs' leaky defence was one of the major reasons Jose Mourinho ultimately ended up facing the sack, and the signing of Ruben Dias would have surely changed that.

One thing to note is that the centre-back has looked faultless in any pairing he's played with, particularly with John Stones, but also Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké have all thrived alongside Dias' quality.

