Journalist believes La Liga giants will rival Barcelona with a move for Man City centre-back

Journalist Joaquin Maroto has suggested that Real Madrid will 'enter a bid' for Manchester City's Eric Garcia as they look to potential recruits in his position in January and also ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Speaking on the Què T'hi Jugues, Maroto of AS stated, “I think they [Real Madrid] will enter a bid for Eric García - a player who draws attention: ending his contract, young, international…”

Although, the young Spaniard has been open about his desire to join back up with his childhood and local club Barcelona. Towards the end of last season, García turned down a contract extension at Manchester City in the hope of doing just that.

However, with Barcelona seemingly in a financial crisis, perhaps their main and long-term La Liga rivals Real Madrid may swoop in to capture the signature of one of Europe’s top up and coming defending talents.

Manchester City have previously turned down a bid of €17 million from the Catalan club, but with the 19 year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the season, the defender could now leave Manchester for one of the La Liga giants for little to nothing.

