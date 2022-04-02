Journalist Claims Manchester City Eyeing Move for Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Amid Liverpool Interest

Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jude Bellingham, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool, according to BILD.

England international Jude Bellingham, who turns 19 in the summer, skyrocketed to stardom after his move to the German outfit in July 2020.

He made such an impression at boyhood club Birmingham City that Dortmund were willing to make him the most expensive 17-year-old of all time, shelling out a reported £25 million plus bonuses for the star midfielder.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto Despite Bellingham's young age, he's already surpassed 50 Bundesliga appearances and scored an impressive goal against Manchester City in last season's Champions League quarter-finals at the Signal Iduna Park. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej It's therefore not surprising that some of Europe's top clubs are being linked with the midfielder - including Pep Guardiola's side and their fierce title rivals Liverpool. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft BILD journalist Sebastien Kolsberger had his say on the Jude Bellingham's future while talking to Real Madrid fan website Bernabéu Digital, and he believes Bellingham is closer to joining one of the Premier League clubs than heading to the Spanish capital.

"Jude (Bellingham) is one of the future stars of the midfield, and all clubs want him," Kolsberger said.

"I think after a few years in Germany, he (Bellingham) will return to England. Liverpool and Manchester City also want to sign him."

However, Kolsberger further mentioned that Anfield seems a more likely destination than the Etihad Stadium for the youngster, who was the runner-up for the 2021 Kopa Trophy behind only Barcelona academy graduate Pedri.

"Jude (Bellingham) is a very emotional player, which is why I think Liverpool have a better chance of signing him," the BILD journalist added.

Bellingham's eye-catching form for Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund earned him his first senior England call-up just months after moving to Germany, and he has already won a dozen caps for his country.

It isn't clear at this time what the relationship will be, if any, between City's well-publicised interest in Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer.

Whether City can afford moves for both Haaland and Bellingham in the same window and if Dortmund will be willing to lose their two most valuable assets in one blow remains to be seen if City's links with Bellingham materialise into something more serious.

