Journalist Makes Major Claim Regarding Man City Pursuit of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish - Double Swoop Ruled Out

Manchester City will not be pursuing moves for both Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the ongoing transfer window, according to reports.

The attacking pair are top of City boss Pep Guardiola's wishlist ahead of the new campaign, with the Catalan looking to strengthen his frontline following his side's gut-wrenching defeat in the Champions League final in May.

It was previously reported that the Sky Blues were looking to sign both Kane and Grealish in the same window, which proved contrary to initial reports suggesting that the club weren't in a position to land both in the same window, and would need to prioritise one over the other.

However, in recent weeks, it has emerged that the Manchester side are making progress in their bid to sign both Kane and Grealish ahead of the new campaign, despite their current sides publicly maintaining that their star players will not be sold this summer.

As per Kevin Palmer of The Sunday World, City will not sign the pair in the same window, which followed an earlier update stating that the Etihad hierarchy were 'stepping up' their efforts to seal a deal for Kane, with a deal for Grealish much more advanced, as per recent reports.

Despite Daniel Levy's reluctance to sell the forward, City are doing everything they can to convince the Spurs chief to sanction a sale for Kane, who is more than happy with the financial package the Manchester side have put on the table.

The striker has reportedly been given the go-ahead to seal a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium, which Kane had chosen as his preferred destination as he looked set to bid farewell to his boyhood club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it is has been reported that the England captain is set to miss out on the opening day Premier League clash between Spurs and City on August 15, as he recovers after featuring at the European Championships.

It has been mentioned that City's talks with Villa over Grealish are 'progressing', with the club confident of completing a deal for the midfielder before the start of next season. However, it is worth noting that the Etihad hierarchy are still negotiating a lower sum for Grealish, with Villa demanding a reported fee around £100 million for their academy graduate.

The Premier League champions are close to sealing a British-record move for the 25-year-old, with recent reports suggesting that the club are nearing a high-profile switch for the Villa skipper after offering him a huge contract at the Etihad Stadium.

A deal for the England international is said to be in its 'advanced stages', and though it has been suggested that Villa are ready to hand a club-record contract worth £200,000-per-week to their captain.

Grealish, who has four years left on his contract, is believed to have had his head turned by the prospect of playing Champions League football and learn under City boss Pep Guardiola.

