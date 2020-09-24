SI.com
Journalist makes new claim amid reports that Real Madrid have made 'contact' with Man City star

markgough96

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez will NOT be leaving the club this summer, claims journalist Fabrizio Romano, following an earlier report that Real Madrid have established 'contacts' with the Algerian.

French media outlet Foot Mercato alleged a fortnight ago that the reigning La Liga champions had 'taken information' about Mahrez. Additionally, they said that Zinedine Zidane had already established 'contacts' with the winger. 

However, the report itself did not offer any concrete information, such as how much Madrid were willing to pay and City's willingness to sell Mahrez.

Romano has now asserted that the report was false from the beginning. Sources at both clubs, he says, have denied that Real Madrid were interested in signing the former Leicester star.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Similarly, City have no interest in selling Mahrez and are happy with their forward options for the 2020/21 season. 

Pep Guardiola opted not to involve Mahrez in the match against Wolves last Monday in the club's 3-1 victory to open its Premier League season.

However, it is likely Mahrez will feature in the Carabao Cup third round tie against Bournemouth on Thursday evening - and there is nothing to suggest the Algerian has fallen out of favour at City. 

Romano's report reinforces that, and the winger, who was one the club's better performers last season, will be eager to earn a regular spot in the starting XI once again. 

