Journalist outlines in-depth Man City plans to overhaul its defence - one player is 'certainly' an option; Eric Garcia's future revealed

Manchester City are preparing a drastic overhaul of its options in defence ahead of the 2020-21 season, reports Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

It is widely established that Pep Guardiola is determined to sign a world-class centre back to partner Aymeric Laporte, but the extent of City's plans for its defence are not fully known yet.

Balague, however, suggests that the club want to sign TWO centre-backs. Firstly, the club has a list of four targets for potential recruits to its defence - Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is 'certainly' one of the quarter, Balague says.

That is because Guardiola wants a right-footed centre back to partner Laporte. Additionally, City desire a left-footed centre back to become the squad's third choice centre back; such as Bournemouth's Dutch defender Nathan Ake.

This would likely be to provide competition for the first-team and adequate back-up for Laporte, especially in light of his injury troubles this year.

Finally, Balague claims that the plan for Eric Garcia is for the Spaniard to become City's fourth choice centre back. Some City fans may be disappointed by the claim after Garcia's composed performances this season, but it is important to remember that the former Barcelona player is still only 19.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

This strongly suggests that the days in Manchester for Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are already numbered, with neither player mentioned as featuring in Guardiola's plans for next season.

Overall, the report indicates that City mean business in the transfer market. After the complacency demonstrated by the failure to replace Vincent Kompany last year, the club will take no chances this time.

-----

