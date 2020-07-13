City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Journalist outlines in-depth Man City plans to overhaul its defence - one player is 'certainly' an option; Eric Garcia's future revealed

markgough96

Manchester City are preparing a drastic overhaul of its options in defence ahead of the 2020-21 season, reports Spanish journalist Guillem Balague. 

It is widely established that Pep Guardiola is determined to sign a world-class centre back to partner Aymeric Laporte, but the extent of City's plans for its defence are not fully known yet.

Balague, however, suggests that the club want to sign TWO centre-backs. Firstly, the club has a list of four targets for potential recruits to its defence - Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is 'certainly' one of the quarter, Balague says.

GettyImages-1148619929

That is because Guardiola wants a right-footed centre back to partner Laporte. Additionally, City desire a left-footed centre back to become the squad's third choice centre back; such as Bournemouth's Dutch defender Nathan Ake. 

This would likely be to provide competition for the first-team and adequate back-up for Laporte, especially in light of his injury troubles this year.

Finally, Balague claims that the plan for Eric Garcia is for the Spaniard to become City's fourth choice centre back. Some City fans may be disappointed by the claim after Garcia's composed performances this season, but it is important to remember that the former Barcelona player is still only 19. 

Image placeholder title
(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

This strongly suggests that the days in Manchester for Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are already numbered, with neither player mentioned as featuring in Guardiola's plans for next season.

Overall, the report indicates that City mean business in the transfer market. After the complacency demonstrated by the failure to replace Vincent Kompany last year, the club will take no chances this time. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reason revealed which Man City believe will enable them to convince Pep Guardiola to sign contract extension

If the City hierarchy can help to make the side 'very competitive' again in the league, they are confident that they can tempt Guardiola to extend his deal for one more year.

markgough96

A Week in the City: Manchester City 1-0 UEFA

Joe Butterfield provides a first reaction to Monday morning's groundbreaking news surrounding Manchester City's victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against UEFA last month - a win that lifts their two-year ban from European competition.

Joe Butterfield

Pep Guardiola has made plans for the summer window - centre-back made an 'absolute priority'

Pep Guardiola wants new players in this summer's transfer window, with a central defender being an 'absolute priority'.

Danny Lardner

"CAS is not up to standard.” - La Liga president responds to Man City being cleared of Champions League ban

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to this mornings news of Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban handed out in February.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan would 'consider' accepting a swap deal for star centre-back

Inter manager Antonio Conte would be open to swapping centre-back Milan Skriniar in exchange for City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

Danny Lardner

'Our Lord and Saviour', 'The disrespect we were shown!' - How some Man City fans reacted to the CAS decision

Manchester City fans have taken to twitter to react in their numbers following Monday morning's groundbreaking news that, following a review from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, their two-year ban from European football had been lifted.

Freddie Pye

"The Club wishes to thank the panel members..." - Man City cleared of European football ban following CAS appeal

Manchester City's name has been cleared. At 9:30am (GMT) on Monday morning, the Court of Arbitration for Sport released their verdict confirming the two-year European football ban placed on the Etihad club had been lifted, and an initial €20 million fine cut to €10 million.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan centre-back's price has 'radically dropped' - move dependent on Champions League ban

Milan Skriniar's asking price has ‘radically dropped’ to €40-50 million, according to the Italy-based outlet FCInterNews.

Danny Lardner

Man City 2020/21 home shirt leaked ahead of official release

Manchester City's home shirt for the 2020/21 season has been leaked on Sports Direct's website ahead of it's official release.

harryasiddall

by

twosKompany

First reports of CAS appeal outcome - Man City to be 'completely exonerated'

The word from inside Manchester City is 'sounding like' they will be completely exonerated by CAS over UEFA's allegations - however nothing is confirmed as yet, according to Ian Cheeseman.

harryasiddall

by

steffo bamford