Journalist Provides Insight Into Man City Views on Jack Grealish Transfer - Claims of 'Confidence' From Within Etihad Stadium

Manchester City are confident of securing the transfer of Jack Grealish ahead of the new season, according to the latest information.
Grealish has been linked with a move to Manchester City for several months now and the most recent reports have suggested that a deal is close, after an official bid was submitted on Friday afternoon.

The Aston Villa captain has understandably had his head turned by the prospect of playing for Manchester City and is willing to leave his boyhood club to do so. Jack Grealish has played over 200 games for Villa since his debut in 2014, which came coincidentally against City at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola reportedly rates the player very highly and Manchester City are rumoured to be willing to part with a fee in the region of £100 million to secure the England international’s services.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City are 'confident' that they have done enough to convince Jack Grealish to leave Aston Villa and join the Premier League champions this summer.

The source also states that whilst Jack Grealish is torn over his future, there is a 'growing belief' that the 25-year-old will be a Manchester City player before the new season begins.

City are able to offer Grealish Champions League football, regularly competing for honours, as well as the opportunity to play under the guidance of Pep Guardiola alongside world-class talent such as Kevin De Bruyne - a player whom Jack Grealish has referred to as his favourite player ever

Pep Guardiola is looking to refresh his squad ahead of the new campaign and the potential recruitment of one of the league’s most creative players in Grealish looks to be a key step in achieving this.

Jack Grealish’s creative output statistics rival the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes, and so, it is understandable why Manchester City would be keen on recruiting the player. 

