Journalist Provides Significant Update Regarding Man City's Striker Search - Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann, Robert Lewandowski All Mentioned

Simon Stone of BBC Sport has provided a significant update regarding Manchester City’s ongoing pursuit of a new striker this summer.
With Manchester City’s Premier League title defence beginning in a month, Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season, as he seeks to find a new centre-forward after opting not to renew Sergio Aguero’s contract.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has been strongly linked with a potential move North, with Manchester City rumoured to have had a bid worth £100 million rejected in June. However, Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy’s hardball approach to any potential negotiations for the 27 year-old, have led to City considering alternatives.

In the past days, Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann and even Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski have all been linked as potential options for the Premier League Champions, with The Mail reporting on Wednesday night that the club were monitoring the contract situation of 32 year-old Robert Lewandowski.

Simon Stone has however claimed that Manchester City have “played down” links with the Poland international, who scored 48 goals in 40 appearances last season.

Stone also reports that Manchester City have taken the same stance in regards to links with Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann - whom the Catalan club are reportedly keen to offload due to continued financial troubles.

The BBC journalist's report comes shortly after BILD's Christian Falk claimed that Bayern Munich would not sell Lewandowski this summer, and the Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowski reported that the Blues have “no interest” in Griezmann.

Stone has also provided an update in regards to Manchester City’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, with Chelsea reportedly having seen a bid for the 20 year-old striker rejected.

He writes that Pep Guardiola has been “monitoring” the situation regarding Haaland, although the Bundesliga club are “determined to reject any offers” for the striker.

Dortmund, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City last season, have already agreed the £73 million sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, with the German club “adamant Sancho would be the only 'marquee' player they released.” 

