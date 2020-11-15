Journalists claims Man City are preparing to sign major La Liga duo next summer

Journalist Gustavo Yarroch has made the explosive claim that Manchester City are preparing to sign Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi as free agents next summer.

Yarroch was speaking to ESPN F360 when he made the incredible claim, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Argentine journalist says that the club are "preparing an economic engineering" necessary to be able to bring the two La Liga stars to England.

That, presumably, is a reference to how City will be able to sign the Barcelona and Real Madrid captains without breaking FFP rules - although both would be free agents, the signing fees and wages would place a huge burden on the club's finances.

City's pursuit of Messi is common knowledge, but the links with Ramos are intriguing and new.

However, given City's defensive problems over recent years, it would not be a shock if the club were investigating the prospect of signing the Real Madrid captain when his contract expires in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if Yarroch's claims gain any momentum, or whether it is a fleeting link.

