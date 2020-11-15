SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Journalists claims Man City are preparing to sign major La Liga duo next summer

markgough96

Journalist Gustavo Yarroch has made the explosive claim that Manchester City are preparing to sign Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi as free agents next summer.

Yarroch was speaking to ESPN F360 when he made the incredible claim, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Argentine journalist says that the club are "preparing an economic engineering" necessary to be able to bring the two La Liga stars to England. 

fbl-liga-esp-real-madrid-barcelona
(CURTO DE LA TORRE/AFP via Getty Images)

That, presumably, is a reference to how City will be able to sign the Barcelona and Real Madrid captains without breaking FFP rules - although both would be free agents, the signing fees and wages would place a huge burden on the club's finances. 

City's pursuit of Messi is common knowledge, but the links with Ramos are intriguing and new. 

However, given City's defensive problems over recent years, it would not be a shock if the club were investigating the prospect of signing the Real Madrid captain when his contract expires in the summer. 

fbl-esp-liga-real-madrid-barcelona
(Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if Yarroch's claims gain any momentum, or whether it is a fleeting link. 

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin de Bruyne reveals which Man City player he believes is "one of the most consistent performers"

Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he views Kyle Walker as one of Manchester City's "most consistent performers".

markgough96

“I’ve never seen football like it." - Premier League star heaps praise on Man City

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted he's 'never seen football like it' when asked about facing Manchester City in the Premier League.

harryasiddall

"I have goosebumps - unbelievable." - Bernardo Silva reminisces on key moments in Man City's history

Bernardo Silva was recently sat down by Manchester City's official YouTube channel to reminisce on key moments in the clubs history.

harryasiddall

Real Madrid scouts set to 'closely follow' Man City defender - could rival Barcelona with a bid

Real Madrid social media account Bernabeu Digital has made an interesting claim about the Spanish club's interest in Man City's Eric Garcia.

markgough96

by

dan burcea

Man City suffer additional injury scare with forward sustaining 'problem' on international duty

Manchester City have sustained another possible injury problem on Saturday, with forward Raheem Sterling picking up a 'problem' in training for England ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium on Sunday evening, according to the Telegraph.

City Xtra

Pep Guardiola 'moving closer' towards Man City contract extension

Pep Guardiola is 'moving closer' towards a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, as opposed to leaving the club upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, according to the Telegraph on Saturday night.

City Xtra

Transfer insider provides insight into offer for Lionel Messi from Man City

The chance to end his career in MLS and potentially at City Football Group-owned New York City FC could still persuade Lionel Messi to head to the Etihad Stadium next summer.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola's contract details and decision date revealed

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City contract will now be renewed on a yearly basis, with a decision expected to be made in March or April.

Adam Booker

Man City player speaks out on future amid links to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has been non-committal when quizzed about his future at the club, reports El Mundo.

markgough96

Ligue 1 club eyeing up a move for Man City full-back ahead of January transfer window

Marseille are eyeing a move for Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore in January.

Adam Booker