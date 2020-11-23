SI.com
Journalists claims Man City's board ready "to listen to offers for everybody" as part of rebuilding mission

markgough96

Manchester City's board are prepared to "listen to offers for everybody" as part of a plan to rebuild the squad amid its faltering progress, writes Spanish journalist Guillem Balague for the BBC.

When Balague says "everybody", however, he clarifies that this is with "the exception of five or six players". These would presumably be key players with their best years ahead of them, such as Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Balague alleges that the club's readiness to oversee such a drastic overhaul of the squad if necessary played a big role in persuading Guardiola to sign a new two-year contract.

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-man-city (4)

Pep, he says, "has a clear idea" of how he intends to breathe new life into the City project, and he has been convinced that the club's hierarchy will back him wholeheartedly. 

If Balague is correct, this could mean players who have failed to consistently impress such as Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Benjamin Mendy could be set to leave City in the near future. 

Balague does not say which players City would target as part of the rebuilding process, but does reiterate claims that Guardiola enjoys a strong relationship with Lionel Messi.

EnMMdhrWMAMUFz4

A deal for the Barcelona star, though, remains far from done, as the Argentine will wait to hear from the club's new president before making a decision on his future.

-----

