Jude Bellingham Hushes Premier League Transfer Links Amid Manchester City Clash

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham responds to links to a Premier League move in Manchester City pre-match press conference.

Manchester City had a busy summer transfer window revamping their squad. Key players such as Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko departed the Etihad.

To replace them, the Sky Blues acquired Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Sergio Gomez to replace them respectively.

The club also addressed their defensive depth concerns, with the late signing of Manuel Akanji from tonight's UEFA Champions League opponents Borussia Dortmund.

However, recent reports claim that Pep Guardiola is already eyeing up his next transfer target, with Manchester City holding interest in young starlet Jude Bellingham, whom will face off against City in tonight's Champions League clash.

Jude Bellingham

In the pre-match press conference for tonight's game, Bellingham was asked on his thoughts on a potential move to the Premier League next season. The teenager told reporters, "First of all, I'm here to help Borussia Dortmund win the game. If I can play well and showcase my talents, it is a bonus

But I'm here to win for Borussia Dortmund and I'm very happy here at the minute and I'm focused on all of the goals we have as a team and I'm not looking past that. 

The 19-Year old continued, "The club have done loads for me and made me feel very welcome since I first came and gave me the opportunities to develop even further. To look past that and into the future would be disrespectful.

It's not something I am thinking about, to be honest. It's a massive game against Man City. To even be thinking about something like that would be crazy."

Unsurprisingly, the incredibly switched on Bellingham shut down any sort of rumours to another club and insisted his focus is solely on Borussia Dortmund and tonight's game against Manchester City. 

