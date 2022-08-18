Skip to main content

Julian Alvarez Details Sergio Aguero's Role In Signing For Manchester City

Julian Alvarez has today been speaking to Sky Sports News in an interview, and gave a couple of insights into what he's looking forward to most in a Manchester City shirt.

Manchester City fans haven't had much chance to warm to Julian Alvarez fully yet due to his time on the pitch, but the player detailed some of his ambitions in an interview with Sky Sports News that has come out today.

The Argentine can't wait to get going in the Champions League.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has settled in with his new team-mates well.

Speaking in his interview with Sky Sports, Julian Alvarez detailed Sergio Aguero's role in him signing for Manchester City.

"He's given me all kinds of advice, all of which I obviously listened to very carefully with this being a new world for me moving to Manchester. I wanted to listen to everything Sergio said so I could adapt as quickly as possible to England."

The former River Plate striker also detailed his desires to play in the Champions League this season, the one competition that has eluded Manchester City.

"Obviously, the Champions League for its magnitude as a competition is something that I am looking forward to. That captures the imagination. But the Premier League itself on a weekly basis, it is such a huge league on a world level. I am very excited to just play."

Manchester City fans will be hoping the hugely rated Argentine follows in the footsteps of the man who came before him in Sergio Aguero.

