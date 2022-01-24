Julian Alvarez Regarded by Manchester City as First-Team Signing - Extended Stay at River Plate or Other Loans Expected

Manchester City officials are reportedly viewing the signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez as one for Pep Guardiola's first-team, despite the player not making the move to the Etihad Stadium immediately.

It has been reported over the course of the weekend, and into the new week, that Manchester City are set to announce the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate, for a fee in the region of £20 million.

With Pep Guardiola’s side operating without the presence of a number nine this season, the arrival of the Argentine striker in the future will be a welcome addition to a side that lacks a guaranteed goalscorer.

As per a new report by ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson, Julian Alvarez - who is likely to move to the Etihad Stadium only next summer, is considered by key decision makers at the Premier League champions as a ‘first-team signing’.

It has been claimed that until the 21-year old is deemed ‘ready’ to operate in the English top-flight, the Premier League champions will either loan him back to River Plate, or to another club where they feel Alvarez can thrive until then.

While the sought-after forward’s talent is unquestionable, it is worth remembering that this Manchester City squad is one of the best in the world for a reason. Every position has been filled by a world-class player and perhaps more than that, this current side have been accustomed to Guardiola’s complex tactical instructions over the years.

A perfect example of this is how a number of forward options are readily able to take up the false nine role and perform, as Manchester City look on course for their fourth Premier League title in six seasons.

Ultimately, Julian Alvarez remains one of the most highly-rated young strikers in the world and if the keen eye for talent within the City camp have spotted his potential, they will know exactly how to develop the youngster before blooding him into the first-team squad.

