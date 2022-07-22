Julian Nagelsmann Compliments Manchester City Ahead Of Friendly Match

Julian Nagelsmann was speaking in his last press conference before Manchester City take on Bayern Munich on July 24th, and was very complimentary of the Blue's. City will play Munich in their second pre-season game tomorrow, with the hopes of building fitness before they play Liverpool in six days.

Nagelsmann's men beat DC United in their last game, with Matthijs De Ligt scoring a debut goal for Munich.

Nagelsmann spoke about City at a club and why he believes they are where they are in world football at the minute.

"Manchester City have a good coach and a good sporting director. They have done a great job in recent years and are therefore currently one of the best sides in Europe".

Kind words from the Bayern Munich manager. Much more complimentary than Nagelsmann was on Barcelona in his press conference last week after the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

The German questioned how Barcelona can still buy players even in their financial state. Thomas Tuchel also openly spoke out about Barcelona today and expressed his anger towards the clubs handling of the Cesar Azpilicueta deal.

Manchester City will be hoping to get some much needed minutes in against Bayern tomorrow, with a big game against Liverpool looming on July 30th.

Leroy Sane will return to play against City for the first time, and Sadio Mane will be involved against his old rivals.

Erling Haaland is expected to get a few minutes, and Julian Alvarez will likely get a second cameo in a City jersey after impressing on his first.

Will Manchester City beat Bayern Munich?

