Julian Nagelsmann Eyeing Manchester City Star Seen as 'Dream Player' - Bayern Munich Transfer Deemed 'Impossible'

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is said to be keen on bringing Joao Cancelo to the Bundesliga side, as per new information from Germany.

The fact that Joao Cancelo has a case for being one of, if not the best player in arguably the best side in Europe is testament to how terrific he has been so far this season.

Despite Manchester City’s number 27 being deployed in an unnatural left-back position, there’s a strong argument to suggest that the Portuguese international has emerged as the most in-form player in his position.

As a result, Europe’s crème-de-la-crème are considering swooping in to make an audacious move for the enigmatic full-back, despite the player recently putting pen to paper on a new and improved deal at the Etihad Stadium.

According to a report by SPORTBILD, one of Julian Nagelsmann’s ‘dream players’ to bolster his dominant Bayern Munich side is Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, with the German coach a ‘big fan’ of the 27-year old.

However, the possibility of a transfer has been deemed to be ‘impossible’, following Joao Cancelo's recent contract extension, keeping him with Manchester City until at least 2027.

Speaking at the time of signing his new deal, the Portuguese international stated that a major reason behind him extending his stay at Manchester City came down to his opinion that there is currently ‘nowhere better to play football’.

While the prospect of signing for Bayern Munich may remain a tempting option for the majority of players across the globe, it is key to remember that Pep Guardiola’s side are right alongside the German giants as one of Europe’s most dominant sides.

As Joao Cancelo looks on course to lift his second Premier League title in a row, and with his future at Manchester City being as settled as possible, a move seems very unlikely to come to fruition anytime soon.

