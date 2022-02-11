Julian Nagelsmann Requested Bayern Munich Hierarchy to Consider Signing Manchester City Star in January

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was in favour of signing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City in the January transfer window, according to a new report from Germany.

Joao Cancelo has been widely praised as one of the best and most consistent players in the Premier League since the start of the campaign, having registered three goals and eight goals in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Portugal international, who recently signed a long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, has been a crucial creative fixture in Pep Guardiola's side despite the richness of talent in their midfield ranks.

Since his move from Juventus in the summer of 2019, the 27-year-old has grown by leaps and bounds and has established his presence as one of the best full-backs in world football.

Bayern Munich's interest in signing Cancelo from Manchester City was reported recently by German outlet BILD, who claimed that the full-back is one of Julian Nagelsmann's favourite players.

It has now been reported by BILD, whose information has been translated and relayed by Inside Futbol, that Nagelsmann was keen on adding Cancelo to his ranks at the Allianz Arena in the January transfer window.

The German manager wanted to bolster his squad midway through the campaign and requested the Bayern Munich board to consider bringing the Portuguese to the Bundesliga less than three seasons on from his move to England.

However, Manchester City were not interesting in selling one of their most important players and even less so for a lesser fee that they paid for his services two-and-a-half-years ago.

Cancelo's recent contract extension at the Etihad Stadium further ruled out any chances of the Bundesliga giants pulling off the capture of one of the world's most gifted attacking full-backs.

