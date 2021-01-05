Juventus 'admire' City centre-back, young talents to be advised to stay, Pep remains 'calm' - Man City Transfer Breakdown #4

With the January transfer window in full swing we are back to provide you with a comprehensive analysis of the latest transfer and contract rumours related to Manchester City over the past 24 hours!

Guardiola ‘not worried’ about KDB deal

[Rumor Rating: 9]

Starting today’s transfer breakdown with club talisman and arguably the premier midfielder in European football seems like a no-brainer.

While the rumours have circulated that Kevin De Bruyne was far from impressed with Manchester City’s initial offer laid in front of him, Fabrizio Romano has eased the tension amongst the City supporters with his report that ‘there is no problem’ with the negotiations and the City star man will renew his deal in the coming months.

Manager Pep Guardiola has also slowed down the rumour mill in an interview with Sky Sports, stating that he is ‘not worried’ about De Bruyne signing a new deal.

The only thing holding this story back from a being a pure 10/10 rating is the simple fact that the Belgian has not yet put pen to paper.

City to keep young talent in first team training as opposed to loan moves

[Rumor Rating: 8]

As reported by the MEN’s Simon Bajkowski, Manchester City will look to keep their young talent in first team training this winter instead of loaning them out around Europe.

It appears the club will keep an open mind to the desires of the young players, and if they wish to stay and train with some of the world’s best players they will be given that opportunity.

This story feels like all but a sure thing with the current climate of player personnel in English football. With City going through a string of positive covid cases throughout the staff and first team squad, it is hard to see the club shipping off many of its young players who could be useful if massive squad rotation is needed.

City deny the links with Sergio Ramos

[Rumor Rating: 7]

Martin Blackburn of The Sun has reported that sources close to Manchester City have denied that the club will make a move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the summer. This denial of the links feels more realistic than the initial talks of the move.

For one, centre-half may just be Manchester City’s deepest position with the arrival of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in the summer and the revival of John Stones.

While the initial story itself was a shock, the idea of a Madrid club legend renewing his contract and ultimately finishing his career in the Spanish capital seems a more likely outcome.

Luke Mbete gets ‘admiring glances’ from Europe

[Rumor Rating: 7]

17 year-old Luke Mbete is one of the many bright young talents coming through the EDS squad for Manchester City, and as the club are not known for promoting within, when a premier talent rises through the ranks of the youth system at City, other clubs will begin to circle.

Sam Lee of the Athletic has reported that the talented central defender has attracted interest from clubs such as Leeds United and Juventus.

7/10 feels like a decent rating for this story as it obviously would not be the first time that City cash in on emerging talent from their youth ranks. On top of that, Leeds are slowly becoming the Manchester City reserve team with Mbete being the possible third City youngster in as many years to make the trip to West Yorkshire.

