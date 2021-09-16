Juventus and Bayern Munich 'In a Battle' For Man City Forward

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is the subject of interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

City have a plethora of attacking talent, and owing to the fierce competition for places, it's plausible that some of the top-quality players within the squad will become unhappy with their lack of minutes.

One attacking player who has been strongly linked with a move away from the club in recent months is Brazilian international, Gabriel Jesus who - owing to his lack of game time last season - may be tempted to seek pastures new.

Jesus joined the club from Palmeiras in 2017 and has since recorded a total of 83 goals in 199 appearances for the Blues.

However, with the Brazilian’s long-term future relatively uncertain despite a rise in form and game time during the early stages of the new season, fresh reports have indicated that he's being targeted by two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report by Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Gabriel Jesus is a target for both Juventus and Bayern Munich, and the report suggests that the two clubs may need to battle one another to secure the Brazilian international’s services next summer.

Juventus have started the season relatively poorly having picked up just one point in their opening three fixtures.

The Old Lady’s poor form has led to many onlookers criticising their attackers, and consequently, the Turin side may look at recruiting a new attacking asset shortly.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having recently left the club, the 36-time Serie A champions are in the market for a forward and the report notes that “one of the names most often mentioned at Juventus, even in recent weeks, is that of Gabriel Jesus.”

As Manchester City remain in the hunt for a genuine No 9, CalcioMercato notes that Gabriel Jesus 'could be sacrificed by Manchester City' to free up funds to pursue a formidable striker.

However, the report also notes that Juventus are not the only club interested in acquiring the 24-year-old. The report states that 'Bayern Munich would consider Gabriel Jesus in the event of [Robert] Lewandowski's departure at the end of the season.”

Jesus’ talent has always been unquestionable, however, if a considerable offer was tabled for the Brazilian international it is conceivable that Manchester City would be willing to part ways.

