Juventus and Inter Milan make contact with agent of Man City attacker as part of €70m deal

Serie A sides Juventus and Inter Milan have made contact with the agent of Manchester City's striker Gabriel Jesus, claim Corriere dello Sport as relayed via SempreInter.

The future of Jesus has been the subject of speculation in the press all season, beginning with reports that Bayern Munich had been involved in talks to sign the Brazil international.

There has also been talk of interest from Italy, with Corriere dello Sport providing the latest update. They say that reigning champions Juventus and Antonio Conte's Inter Milan have both begun negotiations with Jesus's agent, in a deal that could cost as much as €70m.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Inter are targeting a replacement for the possibility that Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez leaves in the summer, with Barcelona his likely destination - but City have also been credited with an interest. Meanwhile, Juventus are short of options up-front and would welcome a striker of Jesus's quality.

There is no comment on the willingness of City to sell Jesus, or the player's desire to leave. However, the Brazilian remains a valued asset in Pep Guardiola's side - and his importance will be demonstrated in the upcoming weeks, following Sergio Aguero's injury that will rule him out for several weeks.

