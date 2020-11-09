Juventus are 'really interested' in Man City midfielder - uncertainty about 'persuading' player

According to the latest claims from Italy, Juventus are 'really interested' in Manchester City's poster boy of their academy to date - Phil Foden. Yes, you really did read that right.

Let's be honest here, he's not going anywhere, but that's seemingly not stopped the Serie A giants from showing an interest in the 20-year-old midfielder who is going from strength to strength at the Etihad Stadium - if you wish to believe these claims.

It's courtesy of Calciomercato, who report that Juventus are 'really interested' in Phil Foden. However, the same report claims that it is 'not certain' that the Serie A club will be able to persuade him to leave Manchester City.

Just to recap, this is a Manchester City fan, who has trained and played for the club since he was four years old, with his entire family supporting the club, and is on the verge of signing an improved deal at the Etihad.

I think that wraps up this 'transfer saga' for now don't you think?

-----

