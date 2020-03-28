Juventus consider swap deal to capture Man City star - PSG and Man United also interested

Juventus feel offering Douglas Costa is 'the right card to activate' in their bid to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

Recent reports have suggested, should Manchester City's Champions League ban be upheld, Gabriel Jesus could seek a move away from the club; and Juventus have seemingly registered their interest.

(Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

Now, Juventus feel a deal involving Douglas Costa could prove to be pivotal in their plans to sign the Brazilian. CalcioMercato also say that Pep Guardiola has wanted the winger for some time now, and this previous interest could tempt the club into the deal.

Costa has had a tough season in Serie A so far; failing to yet register a goal. However, the 29 year-old has faced fierce competition from Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo for a starting spot.

(Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

His pure pace and skill hasn't just attracted the attention of Guardiola, with Manchester United and PSG also interested in bringing the winger to the club.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra