    • November 16, 2021
    Juventus 'Earmark' Man City Star Instead of Man United Forward Next Summer

    Juventus have 'earmarked' Gabriel Jesus as a potential target in case on-loan Atletico Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata does not join the club next summer.
    Gabriel Jesus has reinvigorated his Manchester City career in the past four months. It was clear for a while that the pressure of being the club's only recognised striker was a big burden for him to carry.

    However, the Brazilian has worked hard and is now the first-choice right-wing option for Pep Guardiola. Since the beginning of the campaign, Jesus has contributed to nine goals in 14 appearances.

    No longer is the 24-year-old Sergio Agüero's understudy, he wants to be the main man in the side and is proving he can be a really effective player for the Premier League champions.

    He's typically the scorer of some big goals too. None more so this season than his excellent swivel and finish against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

    It hasn't always been this rosy for the Brazilian, however, with links to Italian giants Juventus appearing in the summer - and confirmed exclusively to City Xtra by Fabrizio Romano.

    Now, according to Caught Offside, the Old Lady are back in for Jesus and have 'earmarked' him as a potential target in case on-loan Atletico Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata doesn't complete a permanent transfer. 

    This information has arisen from rumours linking Manchester United's Anthony Martial with a switch to Italy, which Caught Offside also say is false -  Juventus are not interested

    The situation has drastically changed since the summer. Jesus is now a regular in Pep Guardiola's starting XI, casting doubts on whether the player himself may have changed his mind on where he sees his future. 

    With a lot of variables at play - including whether Juventus complete the signing of Morata - this is one to shelve until the end of the season

    Juventus 'Earmark' Man City Star Instead of Man United Forward Next Summer

