Juventus consider move for Man City forward as alternative to Tottenham star Harry Kane

Serie A side Juventus believe themselves to be in pole position to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, but Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is their fallback option, claim Tuttosport as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Italian media outlet say that Kane's loyalty to Spurs has become outweighed by his ambition to win trophies - with City and Manchester United also interested in signing the England international.

Juventus are said to be confident that they will be best placed to snatch Kane and tempt him away from Tottenham.

However, the 'domino effect', say Tuttosport, of Juventus failing to secure Kane's signature would be the Italian side turning their attention to Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Juventus have been credited with an interest in the Brazil striker for several months now, and it appears that he remains a potential target for the Bianconeri.

Jesus faces an uncertain future in Manchester. He has been unable to dislodge Sergio Aguero as first-choice for Pep Guardiola since arriving from Palmeiras, but he has been preferred at times this season; most notably, in the Champions League tie against Real Madrid, when Jesus scored the equaliser to kickstart City's comeback.

It would not be a surprise to see a big side like Juventus make a move for Jesus, but it remains to be seen how open the club and the player would be to a transfer at present.

