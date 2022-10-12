Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan

Having been at the club for over six years, Ilkay Gundogan is now one of Manchester City's longest-serving players.

The German midfielder has been a key part of Man City's side for several years now and was the scorer of two highly important goals in the final game of last season to secure The Cityzens the league title.

However, despite how important Gundogan is to the club, his future remains in serious doubt.

The 31-year-old is now into the last year of his contract with his current employers and there have been no updates regarding a potential extension.

Understandably, clubs are monitoring Gundogan's situation, with his City future seemingly in limbo at the moment.

And it appears that one of those clubs are Serie A giants Juventus. That's according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato Web, who claim the Bianconeri could make a move for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

The report states that The Cityzens' 'wall' could 'falter' if Juve stumped up a fee of €25million in the winter transfer window.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, it remains to be seen whether Gundogan would favour a move to the 'old lady' or if he would prefer to run down his contract and take his pick from several sides who are likely to be interested in signing him as a free agent.

The Italian club are in turmoil at the moment following an embarrassing 2-0 loss to Israeli side Maccabi Haifa last night in the Champions League. The result leaves Le Zebre on just three points after four games in Europe, meaning they now need to beat both Benfica and PSG to qualify for the knockout round.

Their league form has faltered, also. Juve currently sit eighth in the table and have only won one of their last five games in Serie A.

This has led to the pressure on head coach Massimiliano Allegri increasing exponentially in recent weeks, who is believed to be the man pushing for Gundogan's signature.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

While Allegri has been backed by the board for the time being, his job is unlikely to be secure if he is unable to turn around the club's stagnant form.

With Juve's own future seeming unclear, Gundogan's doesn't seem to be much clearer either.

It is increasingly likely that the man pushing for his signature may not even be at the club come January, and it is unknown if the midfielder would want to move to a club in such poor form.

City offering the German a new contract isn't out of the question either, with Pep Guardiola being a huge fan of the player.

If The Cityzens are keen to keep hold of the 31-year-old then you would expect to see some movement on a new contract before the January transfer window. This is when clubs are likely to begin approaching the German with pre-contract offers, so it would be in City's best interest to begin talks before this point if they are desperate to keep him at the club.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: