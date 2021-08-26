Juventus Maintain Stance on Cristiano Ronaldo Exit Terms Following Agent Discussions

Juventus will not allow Cristiano Ronaldo to depart the club on a free transfer this summer, according to several reports.

The Portugal captain has been heavily linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, with City failing to secure the arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham despite being hot in their pursuit of the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner for months.

It was reported recently that though Juventus are demanding a fee in the region of €28-30 million for Ronaldo, City have no desire to offer a transfer sum for the 36-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract in Turin.

Moreover, it was mentioned that discussions were held between Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and the Juventus board on Thursday morning to assess the chances of a potential deal with City, who have offered two-year contract worth €14-15 million per season to the former Manchester United star.

However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport via Get Italian Football News, no progress was made in the one-and-a-half hour meeting between the Serie A side and Mendes, who failed to present a concrete offer to Juventus despite relaying City's interest in signing Ronaldo this summer.

Additionally, the Italian giants stated that they would prefer if rumours linking Ronaldo with an exit would end as soon as possible as the club aren't waiting for any offers to arrive for the striker, who is expected to feature against Empoli at the weekend despite his desire to start a new chapter in his career.

It has also emerged that Juventus, who have not been presented with a formal offer to consider as of yet, are refusing to entertain the prospect of letting Ronaldo leave for free, with the club reiterating their conditions to allow the attacker to seal a late move, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

However, it has been mentioned that Juventus would be more than willing to let Ronaldo leave for City if they manage to secure the signing of Gabriel Jesus in an exchange deal - an idea which has been played down so far owing to City boss Pep Guardiola's desire to keep hold of the Brazil international, as per Romeo Agresti via Elvin DF.

Lastly, the situation surrounding Ronaldo's future has been described as 'tense' by Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that Juventus are unwilling to part ways with the veteran striker on a free, and that they want a bid worth €28-30 million to consider sanctioning a sale for the ex-Real Madrid man.

After enduring an unconvincing start to the fresh campaign, City, who have already broken their transfer record by securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million this month, are keen to add a recognised striker to the ranks before the summer transfer window shuts on August 31.

Owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, City have emerged as the only possible destination for Ronaldo should an exit from Juventus indeed materialise with less than a week left for a deal to get over the line.

Juventus would like Jesus, who has been Massimiliano Allegri's top target in recent months, as part of an exchange deal for Ronaldo, but Guardiola has refused to allow his attacker to leave, after starring in a wide-role against Norwich City at the weekend.

