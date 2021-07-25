Juventus Make Fresh Approach to Secure Man City Star's Signature - Player No Longer 'Untouchable' for Pep Guardiola

Juventus have made a new approach to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City earlier this week, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Juventus' recently-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri has made the Brazilian forward his 'first-choice' pick, as the Bianconeri look to revamp their frontline, owing to his versatility and ability to connect play with other forwards.

Jesus, whose current deal at the Etihad Stadium runs till 2023, is seen as an ideal fit to strengthen the Serie A giants' attack, following their disappointing fourth-place finish in the Italian top-flight last season.

Moreover, it has emerged that Juventus wanted to sign the 24-year-old on a season-long loan before completing a permanent transfer next year, owing largely to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport via Sport Witness, the Old Lady are eyeing a season-long loan swoop for the attacker, who is no longer considered 'untouchable' under City boss Pep Guardiola.

It has also been mentioned that after making initiating talks with the Premier League champions for their striker in recent weeks, Juventus made a second approach for Jesus earlier this week.

With the Bianconeri yet to discover where star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's future lies past the summer, Jesus has emerged on top of the Italian outfit's wishlist ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Following Thursday's update that Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has been allowed to join City in the summer, it was stated that Jesus has been told that he is staying in Manchester next season, with midfielder Bernardo Silva most likely to seal an exit from the Etihad Stadium to make way for the England captain.

Despite bagging 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions last term, the Palmeiras academy graduate often had to settle for a spot on the bench, despite the injury issues that ravaged Sergio Agüero's final season in Manchester.

As Guardiola stuck to the false-nine system for a large chunk of second half of last season, Jesus, who was initially thought of Agüero's heir following his arrival to Manchester towards the end of 2016, failed to nail down the number nine position when he was called upon, which led to his representatives exploring other destinations.

