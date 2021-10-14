    • October 14, 2021
    Juventus 'Monitoring' Situation of Man City Star - Serie A Club 'Have A View To Swoop' in January

    A fresh report has provided an insight into the future of Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva, amid links of a move to continental Europe.
    Bernardo Silva’s future at the club remains uncertain. 

    The belief is that the Portugal international is still keen to depart the North-West of England to ply his trade in continental Europe.

    In June of this year, Sam Lee of the Athletic provided information that stated the Portuguese playmaker ‘would like to leave’ Manchester City and had previously ‘had his heart set on a move to Barcelona’ in the summer of 2020.

    Owing to Bernardo Silva's desire to seek a new challenge, a new report has linked the three-time Premier League winner with a move to the Italian top-flight.

    READ MORE: Raheem Sterling wants assurances before re-opening Man City talks

    READ MORE: City set to get in position for €60M Barcelona star if opportunity arises

    As reported by Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Serie A giants Juventus are ‘monitoring’ Bernardo Silva’s situation ‘with a view to a swoop’ in the upcoming January transfer window.

    The report also notes that Silva was ‘keen to go and play in Spain’ last summer and whilst the Portugal international was unable to force his way out of this club, Juventus are monitoring developments in Manchester.

    READ MORE: Major boost for Man City in hopes to sign striker during January

    READ MORE: Man City coach 'on the radar' of South American club for top job

    Despite his wish to leave the club, it has not been reflected in his performances this season, and he was consequently named the Etihad Player of the Month for September.

    Moreover, whilst Silva is known to be keen to seek a new challenge, it's unlikely that the Premier League champions would be willing to sanction the Portugal star’s departure midseason. 

