Juventus Planning Summer Swoop for £65M-Rated Manchester City Forward Amid Erling Haaland Transfer Links

Gabriel Jesus could be on his way out of Manchester City this summer amid interest from Italian giants Juventus and his side's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland, according to a new report.

Since Manchester City bid farewell to their all-time record goal scorer Sergio Aguero at the end of last season, the Premier League champions’ only recognised striker has been Gabriel Jesus.

The 24-year-old joined City from Palmeiras in January 2017 and has usually turned out for the Citizens as a striker when he manages to get game time.

This was the case until the start of the current campaign - when Jesus was switched over to the right-wing by manager Pep Guardiola, who has lauded the Brazil international for his versatility and pressing throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Sportimage This has led to the team playing with no recognised striker and seen them enter the market for a new forward in the summer transfer window despite being heavily linked with a sensational swoop for Tottenham's Harry Kane last year. IMAGO / Action Plus Recent reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is City’s first-choice pick in that department and that a deal for the Norwegian could very well be on the cards despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. IMAGO / News Images All this talk of an incoming forward in the east side of Manchester has led Serie A giants Juventus to identify a potentially outgoing forward from City in Jesus, who attracted interest from the Old Lady as well as Inter Milan last summer.

According to the latest information of Harry Pratt of The Daily Star, Juventus believe that the potential arrival of Erling Haaland at Manchester City in the summer could the 24-year-old become available for around £65million.

Jesus has become somewhat of a fringe player in Guardiola’s squad this season - being used in rotation as the five-time Premier League champions chase a potential treble of trophies.

It has been mentioned that the Turin-based outfit reckon that Jesus will be keen to take up a new challenge for regular game time should City close a deal for Haaland, who is highly likely to be ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order down the middle in attack.

Moreover, the World Cup is fast approaching with its December date and the forward - who has registered 15 direct goal contributions for City this season - could be tempted to make the move to Italy to nail down a place in the Brazil squad.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube